Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Container Store Group had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $151.69 million for the quarter.

NYSE TCS traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 20,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,724. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. Container Store Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $192.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TCS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th.

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

