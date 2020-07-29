Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a positive return on equity of 28.73% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter.

NYSE:VLRS opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. The stock has a market cap of $517.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 2.31.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLRS. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

