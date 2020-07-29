CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Shares Gap Down to $4.73

Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.77, but opened at $4.73. CorMedix shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 14,594 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of CorMedix from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million.

In other news, Director Myron Kaplan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 119,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,975.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 100,158 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CorMedix in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the first quarter worth $201,000. Planning Directions Inc. bought a new position in CorMedix during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 47,107 shares in the last quarter.

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

