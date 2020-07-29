Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Lowered by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,008 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,287 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 3.4% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 651.2% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.71. 51,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $143.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.42. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $262.71 and a 52 week high of $331.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.70.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,133.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,380 shares of company stock worth $9,514,249 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

