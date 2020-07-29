Costello Asset Management INC Acquires New Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LCII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,320,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,246,000 after purchasing an additional 41,181 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,047,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,973,000 after purchasing an additional 37,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in LCI Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,857,000 after purchasing an additional 45,064 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 363,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,745,000 after purchasing an additional 38,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in LCI Industries by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $508,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,469 shares in the company, valued at $528,414.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LCII. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on LCI Industries from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. CJS Securities lowered LCI Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded LCI Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

NYSE LCII traded up $4.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,472. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $55.29 and a 52 week high of $124.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.26.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $659.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.42 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 5.75%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

