Costello Asset Management INC Acquires New Holdings in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Middleby accounts for about 0.6% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Middleby by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,681,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,190,000 after purchasing an additional 514,180 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Middleby by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,500,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,124,000 after acquiring an additional 137,524 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Middleby by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,015,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,507,000 after acquiring an additional 704,112 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in Middleby by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,882,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,434,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,617,000 after acquiring an additional 365,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MIDD shares. KeyCorp upgraded Middleby from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, CL King started coverage on Middleby in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

Shares of MIDD traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.03. 8,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,489. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.74. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.64. Middleby Corp has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $138.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.37 million. Middleby had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Middleby Corp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.73 per share, for a total transaction of $196,371.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,679.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.67 per share, with a total value of $98,051.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,545.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,660 shares of company stock valued at $495,723 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

