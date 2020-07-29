Costello Asset Management INC Acquires New Shares in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.50.

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.59. The stock had a trading volume of 27,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,968. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.16. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.25 and its 200 day moving average is $140.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

