Costello Asset Management INC Buys New Position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000. BJs Wholesale Club accounts for approximately 1.4% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

BJs Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.40. 36,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,006. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.43. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $42.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.37.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 29,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,161,248.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 238,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,516,857. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 27,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $928,052.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,065.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,249,310. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.