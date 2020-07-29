Costello Asset Management INC Buys New Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000. Zimmer Biomet comprises approximately 2.0% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $792,404,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,793,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 986,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,269,000 after purchasing an additional 505,706 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,422,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,900,000 after purchasing an additional 489,120 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 819.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,604,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.12.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $5.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,248. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $161.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.