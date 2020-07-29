Costello Asset Management INC Buys Shares of 1,900 BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in BP during the 1st quarter valued at about $827,751,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BP by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $694,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,056 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,312,764 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $300,308,000 after purchasing an additional 558,322 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 2,220.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,932,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418,660 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,430,482 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $230,009,000 after purchasing an additional 232,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

BP traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.11. 566,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,765,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. BP plc has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $40.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $77.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 0.80.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BP plc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Societe Generale cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

