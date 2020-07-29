Costello Asset Management INC Buys Shares of 400 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $650,506,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,080,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,810 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $148,871,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,817,000 after purchasing an additional 840,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 28.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,913,000 after purchasing an additional 355,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.81.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $187.63. 18,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,858. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $190.85. The firm has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

