Costello Asset Management INC Buys Shares of 500 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,378,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1,078.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 278,582 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,410,000 after acquiring an additional 78,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.44. The stock had a trading volume of 102,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,592. The company has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.35. Target Co. has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Target’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.04.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,524 shares of company stock worth $16,783,219. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

