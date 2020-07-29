Costello Asset Management INC Buys Shares of 59,442 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 59,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.9% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,337,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092,723 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,137,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950,461 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 347.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,556,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524,792 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 30.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 20.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,038,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.48.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,339,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,986,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $217.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

