Costello Asset Management INC Invests $1.15 Million in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000. Caterpillar makes up 1.1% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 108.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.31. 99,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,178. The company has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.06.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BofA Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.22.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

