Costello Asset Management INC Invests $2.59 Million in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,000. CVS Health accounts for about 2.5% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 468.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,042,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $224,325,000 after buying an additional 2,507,659 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 32.1% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,235,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $607,282,000 after buying an additional 2,487,300 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in CVS Health by 42.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,464,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $383,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,249 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in CVS Health by 26.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,574,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $449,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $64.38. The company had a trading volume of 205,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,168,432. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average of $64.59. The company has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

