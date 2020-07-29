Costello Asset Management INC Invests $46,000 in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 532.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.05 on Wednesday, hitting $310.40. The company had a trading volume of 50,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.71. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total value of $12,655,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $30,915.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 423,576 shares of company stock valued at $132,907,483. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.25.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

