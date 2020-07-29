Costello Asset Management INC Invests $96,000 in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Medtronic by 25.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,966,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $538,015,000 after buying an additional 1,200,683 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Medtronic by 118.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,546,000 after buying an additional 1,137,886 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Medtronic by 21.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,856,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $528,135,000 after buying an additional 1,049,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,100,000 after buying an additional 1,035,437 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 560.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $97,557,000 after purchasing an additional 918,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.55.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $2.70 on Wednesday, reaching $99.05. 309,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303,819. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $132.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.86 and a 200-day moving average of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

