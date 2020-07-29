Costello Asset Management INC Makes New $323,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,305 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,109,329,000 after purchasing an additional 645,024 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in FedEx by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $744,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,834 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $403,607,000 after acquiring an additional 62,064 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in FedEx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,565,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $311,084,000 after acquiring an additional 135,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FedEx by 212.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison purchased 2,200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.53 per share, for a total transaction of $361,966.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,401 shares in the company, valued at $724,096.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,550 shares of company stock worth $24,818,258. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.61. 430,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,172,875. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $176.25. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on FedEx from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.08.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

