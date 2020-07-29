Costello Asset Management INC Makes New $60,000 Investment in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 254 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,419,317,000 after buying an additional 205,870 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,480,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,746,469,000 after buying an additional 183,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,048,075,000 after buying an additional 88,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amgen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after buying an additional 501,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,155,642,000 after purchasing an additional 933,191 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $818,457 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $232.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.04.

AMGN traded down $7.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.25. The stock had a trading volume of 143,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.27 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

