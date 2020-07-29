Costello Asset Management INC Makes New $62,000 Investment in Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 124,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Great Panther Mining by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,276,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 448,709 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 462.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 135,277 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36,209 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,379,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 547,020 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 500,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 70,814 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPL. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Panther Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (up from $1.75) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.31.

Great Panther Mining stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 129,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,308. Great Panther Mining Ltd has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.90.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $48.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.07 million.

Great Panther Mining Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

