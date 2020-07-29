Costello Asset Management INC Makes New $70,000 Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14,766.7% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 940.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11,960.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period.

SCHA stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.75. 4,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,729. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.07. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

