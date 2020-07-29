Costello Asset Management INC Makes New $99,000 Investment in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 513,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,761,000 after buying an additional 38,754 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 92,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BNP Paribas raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. Corteva has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

