Costello Asset Management INC Makes New Investment in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,107,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,463,000 after buying an additional 241,164 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 17.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,671,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,111,000 after buying an additional 852,411 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 16.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,684,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,038,000 after buying an additional 662,116 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,543,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,085,000 after buying an additional 103,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,470,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,433,000 after buying an additional 103,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.75.

Shares of AWK traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,142. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $146.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lloyd M. Yates purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.95 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,395. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

