Costello Asset Management INC Makes New Investment in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 179,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,000. Artesian Resources accounts for about 6.4% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Costello Asset Management INC owned approximately 1.92% of Artesian Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 611.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 28.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARTNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of ARTNA stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $337.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.88. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $19.90 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $118,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,930 shares of company stock valued at $244,409 in the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

