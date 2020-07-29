Costello Asset Management INC Makes New Investment in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. J & J Snack Foods accounts for about 0.7% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,635,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JJSF stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.04. 1,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,659. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $196.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.82 and a 200 day moving average of $141.12.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

In related news, SVP Gerard Garfield Law sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total transaction of $1,274,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,424.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on JJSF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

