Costello Asset Management INC Purchases New Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,836 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,788,789. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.