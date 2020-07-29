Costello Asset Management INC Purchases New Shares in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 51.3% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 747.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

BTI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.26. 134,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,999. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.14. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

