Costello Asset Management INC Purchases Shares of 1,159 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in CSX by 147.8% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 55.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at $11,002,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.02. 154,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,263,053. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

