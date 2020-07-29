Costello Asset Management INC Purchases Shares of 130,834 PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 130,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,000. PPL makes up approximately 3.3% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at about $730,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 7.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 279,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after buying an additional 18,212 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 27.8% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 19,850 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 65.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 38,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 13.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,546,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after buying an additional 179,319 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.01. 210,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,269,814. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.53. PPL Corp has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Barclays lowered shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.