Costello Asset Management INC Purchases Shares of 47,992 Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 47,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,362,000. Paypal makes up 8.2% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 197.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 339,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,737,000 after purchasing an additional 225,600 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 246.6% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $8.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.80. 565,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,635,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.99.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.26.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

