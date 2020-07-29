Costello Asset Management INC Takes $271,000 Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 71.6% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 47.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $51.84. 714,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,988,340. The firm has a market cap of $108.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.05.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.