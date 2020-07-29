Costello Asset Management INC Takes $291,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 149.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.21.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $78.24. 168,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,863,189. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average of $76.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

