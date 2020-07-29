Costello Asset Management INC Takes $3.37 Million Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 53,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,000. Calavo Growers makes up approximately 3.3% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVGW traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $60.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,897. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average of $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.17 and a beta of 1.02. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $99.71.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $281.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.80 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVGW shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other news, Director Harold S. Edwards sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $98,272.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

