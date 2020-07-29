Costello Asset Management INC Takes $336,000 Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,469,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,137,386,000 after purchasing an additional 36,996 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 521.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 43,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $84.47. The stock had a trading volume of 64,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.31. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,303 shares of company stock worth $271,901. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

