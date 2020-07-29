Costello Asset Management INC Takes Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

MO traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.48. 275,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,050,727. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.41. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of -85.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.43.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

