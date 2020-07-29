Costello Asset Management INC Takes Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 700.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 49.4% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 303.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 41.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.59. 274,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,963,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 98.28, a P/E/G ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.