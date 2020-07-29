Costello Asset Management INC Takes Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 126,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 488,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 123,099 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 279,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 160,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.31.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPD stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,955,052. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

