Costello Asset Management INC Takes Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,988 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 440,500 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $20,082,000 after buying an additional 329,725 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 677,996 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $30,910,000 after buying an additional 204,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,588 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,629,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

