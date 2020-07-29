Costello Asset Management INC Takes Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.0% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.9% in the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.3% in the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.11.

MCD traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.61. The stock had a trading volume of 118,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,695. The stock has a market cap of $146.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.00 and a 200-day moving average of $190.20.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

