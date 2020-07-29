Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$102.25 million for the quarter.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

