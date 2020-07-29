Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:CRT opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $11.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 90.20% and a return on equity of 73.45%. The company had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

