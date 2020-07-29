CryptoFranc Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,244.00 (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. During the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $5.17 million and $1,244.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFranc token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00009738 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Bitfinex, CoinExchange and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFranc alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00039635 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.63 or 0.04765926 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00012061 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002236 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00051597 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00030121 BTC.

CryptoFranc Token Profile

XCHF is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 4,726,000 tokens. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog

CryptoFranc Token Trading

CryptoFranc can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, CoinExchange, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.