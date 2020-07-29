CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th.

CSI Compressco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 97.4% per year over the last three years. CSI Compressco has a payout ratio of -3.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CSI Compressco to earn ($1.52) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -2.6%.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.98.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.03 million. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 31.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSI Compressco will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of CSI Compressco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.19.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.