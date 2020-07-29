CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in CSX by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,681,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,477,077,000 after buying an additional 3,886,502 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CSX by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,891,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,057,000 after buying an additional 4,400,639 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,605,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,306,000 after buying an additional 443,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $540,380,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CSX by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,252,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,580,000 after buying an additional 885,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,163.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,002,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CSX from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus increased their target price on CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.87. The company had a trading volume of 145,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,053. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.50. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $80.62. The stock has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

