Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 87.4% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.71.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,772. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.41. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $204.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

