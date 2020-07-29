CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Position Boosted by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,097,806 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,208 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 4.4% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.24% of CVS Health worth $201,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $955,672,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 468.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,042,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $224,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,659 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 32.1% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,235,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CVS Health by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,464,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $383,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.11. The company had a trading volume of 118,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,174,219. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.65. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

