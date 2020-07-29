CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C grew its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in CVS Health by 17.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 40,759 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in CVS Health by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 895,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,216,000 after purchasing an additional 83,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in CVS Health by 3,245.8% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,370,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,792 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

CVS traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $64.38. The company had a trading volume of 205,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,168,432. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.59. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

