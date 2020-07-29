CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 25.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,440,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,174,219. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.42 and its 200 day moving average is $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.