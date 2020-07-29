CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 2.0% of Somerville Kurt F’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,828,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,168,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day moving average is $64.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

