CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Gap Down to $3.80

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $3.80. CymaBay Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 117,976 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

The company has a current ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 15.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $249.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.42.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. Analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $156,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 474.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,154,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 2,605,008 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 47.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 611,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 198,002 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 215.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

